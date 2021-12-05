Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.98

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.98 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 1607124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $261,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $247,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.