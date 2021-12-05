Toromont Industries Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

TIH opened at C$108.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$84.61 and a twelve month high of C$113.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.5000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $610,534.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

