Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$107.00 at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.75. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.