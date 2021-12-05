Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Torrid stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 436,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94. Torrid has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

