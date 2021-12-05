Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39.

