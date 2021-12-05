Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

