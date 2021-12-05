Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $33,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,350.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

