Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $38,000 Position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SPIR stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Spire Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

