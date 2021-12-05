Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

