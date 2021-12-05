Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

