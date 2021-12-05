TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GRAMF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

