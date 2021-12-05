TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GRAMF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. TPCO has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

