Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 263,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 127,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 217.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

