Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 33 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

