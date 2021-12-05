Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 3,661 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE BIP opened at $56.37 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.