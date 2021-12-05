Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

