TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

