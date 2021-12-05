Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $19.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.50 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

