TRAXIA (TM2) Hits Market Cap of $153,956.82

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $153,956.82 and $4.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

