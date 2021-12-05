Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.