Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
TPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,712. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
