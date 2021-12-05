Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,712. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.