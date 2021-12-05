Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares rose 3.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 7,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

