TriumphX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $982,948.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and $982,948.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00239127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

