TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

