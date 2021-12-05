Truist Securiti Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.