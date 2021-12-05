Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. Cowen started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

