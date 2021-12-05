Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 671 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 538.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

