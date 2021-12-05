Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

