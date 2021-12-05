TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Update

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TXHG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. TX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

