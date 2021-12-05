U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of U.S. Global Investors worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
