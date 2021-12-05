U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of U.S. Global Investors worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

