UBS Group Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Neutral

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $350.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.17. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

