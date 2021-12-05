UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $155.58 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

