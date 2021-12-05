UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $69.82 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.