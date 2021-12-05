UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

