Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $485.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $460.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

