Unido EP (UDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $1.16 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

