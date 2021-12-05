United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.