United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 5,443 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

