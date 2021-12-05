United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.56 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

