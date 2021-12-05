United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.