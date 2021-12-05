United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $226.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.