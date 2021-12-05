United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,027 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.