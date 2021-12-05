United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.