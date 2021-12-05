United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

