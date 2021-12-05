United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.