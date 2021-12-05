Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Universal Electronics worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

