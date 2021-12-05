Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 76,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,697. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

