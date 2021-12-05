UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $7.58

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.22 to $7.58 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.00 million, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $38.50.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.