UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $7.58

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.22 to $7.58 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.00 million, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $11,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

