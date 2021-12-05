US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $247.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

