US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in US Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

