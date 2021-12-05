Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $229.11

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.11 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 243.41 ($3.18). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.19), with a volume of 30,520 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.84. The firm has a market cap of £101.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

