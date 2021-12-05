Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

